Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 99 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees, with Gerrit Cole on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Yankees.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is hitting .235 with 10 doubles, 16 home runs and 31 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 119th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 60.3% of his games this year (44 of 73), Gorman has picked up at least one hit, and in 12 of those games (16.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has gone deep in 14 games this year (19.2%), leaving the park in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

In 26 games this year (35.6%), Gorman has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (17.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 26 games this season (35.6%), including five multi-run games (6.8%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .289 AVG .185 .371 OBP .269 .570 SLG .369 14 XBH 12 10 HR 6 32 RBI 17 44/16 K/BB 42/15 2 SB 2

Yankees Pitching Rankings