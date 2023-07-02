Cardinals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest between the New York Yankees (46-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) squaring off at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET on July 2.
The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-1) for the Yankees and Jordan Montgomery (5-7) for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cardinals Player Props
|Yankees vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
Cardinals Performance Insights
- The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.
- The Cardinals have come away with 13 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, St. Louis has won 11 of 25 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (378 total runs).
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Framber Valdez
|June 28
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristian Javier
|June 29
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France
|July 1
|Yankees
|W 11-4
|Jack Flaherty vs Luis Severino
|July 1
|Yankees
|L 6-2
|Matthew Liberatore vs Ian Hamilton
|July 2
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole
|July 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett
|July 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
|July 6
|@ Marlins
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Eury Pérez
|July 7
|@ White Sox
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Michael Kopech
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.