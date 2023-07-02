Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, Brendan Donovan (.538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Gerrit Cole. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Gerrit Cole
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .272 with seven doubles, eight home runs and 30 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 54th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.
- Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.3% of his games this season (44 of 73), with at least two hits 19 times (26.0%).
- In eight games this year, he has hit a long ball (11.0%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).
- Donovan has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (21.9%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (8.2%).
- He has scored at least once 27 times this year (37.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.0%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|36
|.275
|AVG
|.269
|.360
|OBP
|.370
|.405
|SLG
|.387
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|18/17
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Cole (8-1) takes the mound for the Yankees in his 18th start of the season. He has a 2.78 ERA in 103 2/3 innings pitched, with 113 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.78), 22nd in WHIP (1.129), and 18th in K/9 (9.8).
