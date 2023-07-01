At +4000, Tyjae Spears is outside the top-10 favorites to win the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year award, as his odds are 16th-best in the league.

Tyjae Spears 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +4000 16th Bet $100 to win $4,000

Tyjae Spears Insights

The Titans threw the ball on 48.4% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 51.6% of the time. Their offense was 28th in the league in points scored.

On the defensive side of the ball, Tennessee was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking best by allowing only 76.9 rushing yards per game. It ranked 13th on offense (125.4 rushing yards per game).

All Titans Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derrick Henry +15000 (31st in NFL) +4000 (25th in NFL) Ryan Tannehill +12500 (28th in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Harold Landry +10000 (28th in NFL) DeAndre Hopkins +8000 (37th in NFL) Kevin Byard +15000 (45th in NFL) Denico Autry +25000 (71st in NFL) Treylon Burks +20000 (75th in NFL)

