Tommy Edman and his .359 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Yankees and Luis Severino on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman is hitting .232 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 51.3% of his games this year (39 of 76), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in seven games this season (9.2%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 19.7% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored in 28 games this season (36.8%), including nine multi-run games (11.8%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 36
.241 AVG .223
.287 OBP .317
.383 SLG .405
10 XBH 14
4 HR 3
18 RBI 9
25/7 K/BB 21/16
7 SB 7

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (87 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
