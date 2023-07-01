Patrick Mahomes II is set to hit the field on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET, when the Kansas City Chiefs square off against the Detroit Lions in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes II Injury Status

Mahomes is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Patrick Mahomes II NFL MVP Odds

Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 435-for-648 (67.1%), 5,250 YDS (8.1 YPA), 41 TD, 12 INT 61 CAR, 358 YDS, 4 TD

Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 416.40 1 1 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 363.61 2 2 2023 ADP - 15 1

Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 30 39 360 5 0 3 5 0 Week 2 Chargers 24 35 235 2 0 2 -1 0 Week 3 @Colts 20 35 262 1 1 4 26 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 23 37 249 3 1 4 34 0 Week 5 Raiders 29 43 292 4 0 4 28 0 Week 6 Bills 25 40 338 2 2 4 21 0 Week 7 @49ers 25 34 423 3 1 0 0 0 Week 9 Titans 43 68 446 1 1 6 63 1 Week 10 Jaguars 26 35 331 4 1 7 39 0 Week 11 @Chargers 20 34 329 3 0 4 23 0 Week 12 Rams 27 42 320 1 1 4 36 0 Week 13 @Bengals 16 27 223 1 0 2 9 1 Week 14 @Broncos 28 42 352 3 3 3 -3 0 Week 15 @Texans 36 41 336 2 0 5 33 1 Week 16 Seahawks 16 28 224 2 0 2 8 1 Week 17 Broncos 29 42 328 3 1 4 8 0 Week 18 @Raiders 18 26 202 1 0 3 29 0 Divisional Jaguars 22 30 195 2 0 3 8 0 Championship Game Bengals 29 43 326 2 0 3 8 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 21 27 182 3 0 6 44 0

