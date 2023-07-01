Noah Gray is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Noah Gray Injury Status

Gray is currently not on the injury report.

Noah Gray 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 5 TAR, 3 REC, 31 YDS, 0 TD

Noah Gray Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 42.00 270 37 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 33.35 315 40 2023 ADP - 404 48

Other Chiefs Players

Noah Gray 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0

