The 2023 campaign kicks off for Monty Rice when the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Monty Rice Injury Status

Rice is currently not listed as injured.

Monty Rice 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 63 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Other Titans Players

Monty Rice 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 10 Broncos 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 16 Texans 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

