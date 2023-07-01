Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is ready for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Detroit Lions on September 7 at 8:20 PM ET.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Injury Status
Valdes-Scantling is currently not on the injured list.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|81 TAR, 42 REC, 687 YDS, 2 TD
Marquez Valdes-Scantling Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|80.40
|173
|54
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|86.31
|180
|63
|2023 ADP
|-
|202
|71
Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Cardinals
|4
|4
|44
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|7
|2
|13
|0
|Week 3
|@Colts
|7
|4
|48
|0
|Week 4
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|63
|0
|Week 5
|Raiders
|8
|6
|90
|0
|Week 6
|Bills
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@49ers
|4
|3
|111
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 10
|Jaguars
|4
|3
|60
|1
|Week 11
|@Chargers
|4
|1
|18
|0
|Week 12
|Rams
|5
|4
|56
|0
|Week 13
|@Bengals
|6
|2
|71
|0
|Week 14
|@Broncos
|3
|1
|20
|0
|Week 15
|@Texans
|5
|3
|26
|1
|Week 16
|Seahawks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Broncos
|7
|2
|28
|0
|Week 18
|@Raiders
|6
|3
|27
|0
|Divisional
|Jaguars
|2
|1
|6
|1
|Championship Game
|Bengals
|8
|6
|116
|1
|Super Bowl
|@Eagles
|1
|0
|0
|0
