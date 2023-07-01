The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Malik Herring and the Kansas City Chiefs opening the year with a bout against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

Malik Herring Injury Status

Herring is currently not on the injury report.

Is Herring your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Malik Herring 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Herring and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Malik Herring 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 3 @Colts 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 Titans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.