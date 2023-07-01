Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Saturday, Lars Nootbaar (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 182 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including 12 multi-hit games (24.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games this season, and 1.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this season (34.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%).
- He has scored a run in 21 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.229
|AVG
|.276
|.347
|OBP
|.366
|.277
|SLG
|.439
|2
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|20/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.