The 2023 season kicks off for L'Jarius Sneed when the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars match up at 1:00 PM ET on September 17.

L'Jarius Sneed Injury Status

Sneed is currently not on the injury report.

L'Jarius Sneed 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 6 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Chiefs Players

L'Jarius Sneed 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Lions 0.0 1.0 6 0 0

