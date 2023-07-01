The 2023 season win total established for the Kentucky Wildcats, 6.5, indicates a strong showing this season is expected.

Kentucky Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
6.5 -155 +135 60.8%

Wildcats' 2022 Performance

  • Kentucky struggled on offense last season, ranking 17th-worst in FBS (324.7 yards per game). However, it ranked 12th-best defensively, allowing just 311.4 yards per game.
  • On defense, Kentucky was a top-25 unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking seventh-best by allowing only 170.8 passing yards per game. It ranked 95th on offense (208.5 passing yards per game).
  • UK went 5-3 at home last season, but won just twice on the road.
  • As underdogs, the Cats went 3-4. When favored, they went 4-2.

Kentucky's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Will Levis QB 2,406 YDS (65.4%) / 19 TD / 10 INT
-103 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / -7.9 RUSH YPG
Christopher Rodriguez Jr. RB 904 YDS / 6 TD / 69.5 YPG / 5.2 YPC
Barion Brown WR 50 REC / 628 YDS / 4 TD / 48.3 YPG
Dane Key WR 37 REC / 519 YDS / 6 TD / 39.9 YPG
J.J. Weaver LB 44 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK
Jordan Wright LB 45 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT
Trevin Wallace LB 46 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK / 2 INT
Keidron Smith DB 42 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 2 INT / 3 PD

Wildcats' Strength of Schedule

  • The Wildcats will face the 19th-hardest schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last season (79).
  • Kentucky is playing the sixth-toughest conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
  • Kentucky's schedule features eight games against teams that finished over .500 in 2022 (three against teams with nine or more victories and one against a squad that totaled three or fewer wins).

Kentucky 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Ball State September 2 - -
2 Eastern Kentucky September 9 - -
3 Akron September 16 - -
4 @ Vanderbilt September 23 - -
5 Florida September 30 - -
6 @ Georgia October 7 - -
7 Missouri October 14 - -
9 Tennessee October 28 - -
10 @ Mississippi State November 4 - -
11 Alabama November 11 - -
12 @ South Carolina November 18 - -
13 @ Louisville November 25 - -

