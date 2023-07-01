In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington is currently +6600 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.

Jordan Binnington's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

Jordan Binnington 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Goaltending Record -- 10-10-1 Shots Against 23.87 740 Goals Against 3.20 71 Saves 21.58 669 (2nd) Save % -- 0.904

Jordan Binnington's Next Game

Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers

St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

