Jordan Binnington 2023-24 NHL Vezina Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Vezina Trophy (presented to the NHL's top goaltender) for the 2023-24 campaign, the St. Louis Blues' Jordan Binnington is currently +6600 -- continue reading for more stats and analysis.
Jordan Binnington's Vezina Trophy Odds
- Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)
Jordan Binnington 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|24
|Goaltending Record
|--
|10-10-1
|Shots Against
|23.87
|740
|Goals Against
|3.20
|71
|Saves
|21.58
|669 (2nd)
|Save %
|--
|0.904
Jordan Binnington's Next Game
- Matchup: St. Louis Blues at Florida Panthers
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSFL,BSMW,ESPN+
