Jerick McKinnon is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Kansas City Chiefs kick off their season in Week 1 against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 17 at 1:00 PM ET.

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status

McKinnon is currently not on the injury report.

Jerick McKinnon 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 0 CAR, 0 YDS (0 YPC), 0 TD 2 TAR, 1 REC, 10 YDS, 0 TD

Jerick McKinnon Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 140.30 73 23 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 86.07 181 48 2023 ADP - 132 48

Other Chiefs Players

Jerick McKinnon 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0

