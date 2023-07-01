Jaren Jackson Jr.'s odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA MVP award are +50000. For more stats and information on the Memphis Grizzlies player, see below.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jaren Jackson Jr. MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

DPOY Odds: +2500 (5th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $2500)

Think Jaren Jackson Jr. will win MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Jaren Jackson Jr. 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 26 Points 21.5 559 Rebounds 5.7 148 Assists 1.7 44 Steals 0.7 19 Blocks 1.8 48 FG% 44.7% 189-for-423 3P% 31.3% 42-for-134

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Jaren Jackson Jr.'s Next Game

Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN

BSSE, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.