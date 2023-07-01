Elijah Molden: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Elijah Molden is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Tennessee Titans kick off their season in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Elijah Molden Injury Status
Molden is currently not on the injured list.
Is Molden your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Elijah Molden 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|5 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Rep Molden and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Other Titans Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Elijah Molden 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 10
|Broncos
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.