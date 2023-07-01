On Saturday, Dylan Carlson (.455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has five doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks while batting .248.

Carlson has gotten a hit in 27 of 45 games this season (60.0%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (15.6%).

In four games this year, he has hit a home run (8.9%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Carlson has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .253 AVG .242 .340 OBP .304 .410 SLG .387 7 XBH 4 3 HR 2 12 RBI 7 16/9 K/BB 17/3 1 SB 0

Yankees Pitching Rankings