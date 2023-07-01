In terms of odds to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award for 2023-24, the Memphis Grizzlies' Derrick Rose is currently +50000 -- scroll down for more stats and information.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Derrick Rose Sixth Man Odds

Sixth Man Odds: +50000 (40th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $50000)

Think Derrick Rose will win Sixth Man of the Year? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Derrick Rose 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 15 Points 9.1 136 Rebounds 2.0 30 Assists 3.5 52 Steals 0.5 7 Blocks 0.1 2 FG% 43.8% 53-for-121 3P% 34.4% 11-for-32

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Derrick Rose's Next Game

Matchup: Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies

Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSSE, BSIN

BSSE, BSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.