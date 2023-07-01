The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans opening the year with a bout versus the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Derrick Henry Injury Status

Henry is currently listed as active.

Check Out Derrick Henry NFL MVP Odds

Derrick Henry 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 349 CAR, 1,538 YDS (4.4 YPC), 13 TD 41 TAR, 33 REC, 398 YDS, 0 TD

Derrick Henry Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 269.76 14 3 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 223.38 27 2 2023 ADP - 11 6

Derrick Henry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Giants 21 82 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 13 25 1 0 0 0 Week 3 Raiders 20 85 1 5 58 0 Week 4 @Colts 22 114 1 3 33 0 Week 5 @Commanders 28 102 2 2 30 0 Week 7 Colts 30 128 0 3 10 0 Week 8 @Texans 32 219 2 1 9 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 17 115 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 19 53 0 2 14 0 Week 11 @Packers 28 87 1 2 45 0 Week 12 Bengals 17 38 0 3 79 0 Week 13 @Eagles 11 30 0 2 8 0 Week 14 Jaguars 17 121 1 3 34 0 Week 15 @Chargers 21 104 1 4 59 0 Week 16 Texans 23 126 1 2 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 30 109 0 1 19 0

