Deon Bush and the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Miami Dolphins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday in the AFC round of the postseason. If you're seeking Bush's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Deon Bush Injury Status

Bush is currently not listed as injured.

Is Bush your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Deon Bush 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 7 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Bush and the Kansas City Chiefs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chiefs Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Deon Bush 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.