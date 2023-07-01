At +2000, Chris Jones holds the seventh-best odds in the league to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Chris Jones 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +2000 7th Bet $100 to win $2,000

Chris Jones Insights

Jones helped spur the defense with 44 tackles, 17.0 TFL, and 15.5 sacks in 17 games.

The Chiefs owned the 18th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards last season (220.9 allowed per game), and they were better offensively, ranking best with 297.8 passing yards per game.

On offense, Kansas City ranked 20th in the NFL last season with 115.9 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (107.2).

All Chiefs Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Patrick Mahomes II +650 (2nd in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Travis Kelce +15000 (31st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Chris Jones +2000 (7th in NFL) Nick Bolton +10000 (28th in NFL) George Karlaftis +12500 (40th in NFL) Kadarius Toney +12500 (50th in NFL) Isiah Pacheco +12500 (50th in NFL) Marquez Valdes-Scantling +25000 (112th in NFL)

