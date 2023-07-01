Charles Omenihu: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Charles Omenihu is currently suspended. His Kansas City Chiefs will play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET in Week 1.
Charles Omenihu Injury Status
Omenihu is currently not listed as injured.
Charles Omenihu 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|20 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.
Charles Omenihu 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 2
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Rams
|1.0
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Panthers
|1.0
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Falcons
|1.0
|1.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Chargers
|1.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 14
|Buccaneers
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Commanders
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Cardinals
|0.5
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|Seahawks
|2.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Championship Game
|@Eagles
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
