Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (45-36) and St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET on July 1.

The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (4-5) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-2).

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 17, or 39.5%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 19-30, a 38.8% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored 365 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule