Cardinals vs. Yankees Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game between the New York Yankees (45-36) and St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) going head to head at Busch Stadium has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 2:15 PM ET on July 1.
The Cardinals will call on Jack Flaherty (4-5) against the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-2).
Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Yankees 6, Cardinals 5.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Yankees Odds
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In four games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.
- St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 43 times this season and won 17, or 39.5%, of those games.
- St. Louis has a record of 19-30, a 38.8% win rate, when favored by -110 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
- St. Louis has scored 365 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 24
|Cubs
|L 9-1
|Adam Wainwright vs Justin Steele
|June 25
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Matthew Liberatore vs Marcus Stroman
|June 27
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Jordan Montgomery vs Framber Valdez
|June 28
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Miles Mikolas vs Cristian Javier
|June 29
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Adam Wainwright vs J.P. France
|July 1
|Yankees
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Luis Severino
|July 1
|Yankees
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Luis Severino
|July 2
|Yankees
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Gerrit Cole
|July 3
|@ Marlins
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Braxton Garrett
|July 4
|@ Marlins
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Jesús Luzardo
|July 5
|@ Marlins
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bryan Hoeing
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.