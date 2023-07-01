How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 1
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take the field against Anthony Volpe and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium on Saturday, at 2:15 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Yankees Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Yankees Player Props
|Cardinals vs Yankees Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Yankees Odds
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank seventh-best in baseball with 109 total home runs.
- St. Louis' .422 slugging percentage is seventh-best in baseball.
- The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the majors (.250).
- St. Louis is the 15th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.6 runs per game (365 total).
- The Cardinals are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in MLB.
- The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the third-worst WHIP in the majors (1.467).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty (4-5) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.95 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The righty's last time out was on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Flaherty is trying to secure his fifth quality start of the year in this game.
- Flaherty is trying to secure his 12th start of five or more innings this season in this game.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/24/2023
|Cubs
|L 9-1
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Justin Steele
|6/25/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-5
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Marcus Stroman
|6/27/2023
|Astros
|W 4-2
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Framber Valdez
|6/28/2023
|Astros
|L 10-7
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristian Javier
|6/29/2023
|Astros
|L 14-0
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|J.P. France
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Luis Severino
|7/1/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Luis Severino
|7/2/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Gerrit Cole
|7/3/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Braxton Garrett
|7/4/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Jesús Luzardo
|7/5/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bryan Hoeing
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.