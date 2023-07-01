The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals, on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

The Yankees have been listed as -110 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-110). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Cardinals vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 2:15 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds PUSH -110 -110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 17 of the 43 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (39.5%).

St. Louis has gone 19-30 (winning just 38.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals have an implied win probability of 52.4%.

St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 79 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 39 of those games (39-38-2).

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-24 18-23 15-15 18-31 24-35 9-11

