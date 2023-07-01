2024 Super Bowl Odds, Favorites and Betting Insights
While there are several contenders this year, at present the Chiefs are +600 to win the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, the shortest odds in the NFL.
Before the start of the 2023 NFL season, be sure you've taken a look at the futures betting options across the league.
Super Bowl Championship Odds
|Odds to Win
|Chiefs
|+600
|Eagles
|+650
|Bills
|+900
|49ers
|+1000
|Bengals
|+1100
|Cowboys
|+1400
|Jets
|+1800
|Ravens
|+2000
|Lions
|+2200
|Jaguars
|+2500
|Dolphins
|+2500
|Chargers
|+2500
|Seahawks
|+3000
|Vikings
|+3500
|Saints
|+4000
|Browns
|+4000
|Broncos
|+4000
|Steelers
|+5000
|Bears
|+5000
|Falcons
|+6000
|Commanders
|+6500
|Packers
|+6500
|Rams
|+6500
|Patriots
|+6500
|Giants
|+6500
|Raiders
|+6500
|Panthers
|+7000
|Buccaneers
|+8000
|Titans
|+8000
|Colts
|+10000
|Texans
|+20000
|Cardinals
|+20000
