Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (hitting .316 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Severino. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Astros.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .215 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 37 of 72 games this year (51.4%), with more than one hit on 16 occasions (22.2%).
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (8.3%), and in 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 21 games this season (29.2%), including more than one RBI in 6.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 34.7% of his games this season (25 of 72), he has scored, and in five of those games (6.9%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|36
|.258
|AVG
|.172
|.333
|OBP
|.272
|.432
|SLG
|.305
|15
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|32/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Yankees pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 12th in baseball).
- Severino makes the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .271 against him.
