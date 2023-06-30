Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Yankees - June 30
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.214 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 105 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Severino and the New York Yankees at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Astros.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .235 with 10 doubles, 15 home runs and 30 walks.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 43 of 71 games this season, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 18.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this season, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.2% of his games this season (25 of 71), he has scored, and in four of those games (5.6%) he has scored more than once.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.292
|AVG
|.185
|.374
|OBP
|.269
|.566
|SLG
|.369
|13
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|6
|30
|RBI
|17
|40/15
|K/BB
|42/15
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have a 3.60 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs surrendered (87 total, 1.1 per game).
- Severino (1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the right-hander threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.25 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .271 to opposing batters.
