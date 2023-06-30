Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .162 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on June 30 at 8:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Luis Severino

Luis Severino TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .254 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.

Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (28 of 49), with at least two hits 12 times (24.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.2% of his games in 2023 (four of 49), and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has had an RBI in 17 games this year (34.7%), including five multi-RBI outings (10.2%).

He has scored in 21 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 26 .229 AVG .276 .347 OBP .366 .277 SLG .439 2 XBH 10 1 HR 3 9 RBI 13 20/16 K/BB 25/14 2 SB 3

Yankees Pitching Rankings