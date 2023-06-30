Friday's game features the New York Yankees (45-36) and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-3 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET on June 30.

The probable starters are Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals and Luis Severino (1-2) for the Yankees.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Friday, June 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Cardinals vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have won 17, or 39.5%, of the 43 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season St. Louis has won 19 of its 49 games, or 38.8%, when favored by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 365 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule