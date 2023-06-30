Jordan Walker brings a 17-game hitting streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (33-47) game against the New York Yankees (45-36) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Matthew Liberatore (1-2) for the Cardinals and Luis Severino (1-2) for the Yankees.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Liberatore

Liberatore (1-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up no earned runs and allowed four hits in 2 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has pitched to a 5.60 ERA this season with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 4.6 walks per nine across seven games.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Liberatore has made three starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 3.9 frames when he pitches.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Severino

Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his eighth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA and 32 strikeouts through 36 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.25, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .271 batting average against him.

Severino has two quality starts this year.

Severino will look to prolong a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance).

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

