When the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) and New York Yankees (45-36) square of at Busch Stadium on Friday, June 30, Matthew Liberatore will get the nod for the Cardinals, while the Yankees will send Luis Severino to the mound. The game will begin at 8:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Yankees have -110 odds to win. The game's over/under is set at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Liberatore - STL (1-2, 5.60 ERA) vs Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 17 (39.5%) of those contests.

The Cardinals have gone 19-30 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (38.8% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 52.4%.

The Cardinals have a 2-2 record across the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a win-loss record of 12-14 when favored by -110 or worse by bookmakers this year.

In four games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 2-2.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+130) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+210)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +750 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.