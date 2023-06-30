Gleyber Torres will lead the New York Yankees into a matchup with Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Cardinals vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are seventh in baseball with 109 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .422 slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.250).

St. Louis ranks 13th in runs scored with 365 (4.6 per game).

The Cardinals are 12th in baseball with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game, the ninth-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.

St. Louis has the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.55).

The Cardinals have the third-highest WHIP in the majors (1.467).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 1/3 innings pitched.

The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went 2 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.

Liberatore has one quality start under his belt this year.

Liberatore enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In two of his seven total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros L 10-7 Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros L 14-0 Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Matthew Liberatore Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett 7/4/2023 Marlins - Away Adam Wainwright Jesús Luzardo 7/5/2023 Marlins - Away Matthew Liberatore Bryan Hoeing

