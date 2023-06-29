Willson Contreras and his .357 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (55 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros and J.P. France on June 29 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .214 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 36 of 71 games this season (50.7%), with at least two hits on 16 occasions (22.5%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.5% of his games this season, and 2.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • In 21 games this season (29.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (7.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 35.2% of his games this year (25 of 71), with two or more runs five times (7.0%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 36
.256 AVG .172
.333 OBP .272
.434 SLG .305
15 XBH 9
4 HR 4
18 RBI 13
32/13 K/BB 34/14
4 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to give up 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • France gets the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the right-hander threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.54, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
