On Thursday, Nolan Arenado (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be J.P. France. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his last game against the Astros.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Astros Starter: J.P. France
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado is hitting .273 with 11 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 95th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.
  • Arenado has picked up a hit in 53 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.
  • He has gone deep in 19.7% of his games in 2023 (15 of 76), and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 40.8% of his games this year, Arenado has notched at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (18.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
  • In 29 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
38 GP 38
.313 AVG .233
.363 OBP .280
.517 SLG .453
15 XBH 14
7 HR 9
26 RBI 28
29/12 K/BB 32/10
1 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The Astros pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.61).
  • Astros pitchers combine to surrender 88 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
  • France (2-3 with a 3.54 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 53 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went six innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 28-year-old has a 3.54 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
