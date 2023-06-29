Thursday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (33-46) and the Houston Astros (43-37) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on June 29.

The probable pitchers are J.P. France (2-3) for the Astros and Adam Wainwright (3-2) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 3-1 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its foes are 4-5-1 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Cardinals contests have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (44.8%) in those contests.

This season, St. Louis has been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 12 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (365 total runs).

Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.43 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Cardinals Schedule