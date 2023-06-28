Tommy Edman -- with a slugging percentage of .455 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 39 of 74 games this season (52.7%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (18.9%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

Edman has driven in a run in 15 games this year (20.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 28 games this year (37.8%), including nine multi-run games (12.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 36 .252 AVG .223 .299 OBP .317 .402 SLG .405 10 XBH 14 4 HR 3 18 RBI 9 23/7 K/BB 21/16 7 SB 7

Astros Pitching Rankings