Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Nolan Arenado, with a slugging percentage of .366 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the hill, June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado is hitting .272 with 11 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 48th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.
- Arenado has had a hit in 52 of 75 games this year (69.3%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.7% of his games in 2023 (14 of 75), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has an RBI in 30 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 75 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|38
|.313
|AVG
|.233
|.363
|OBP
|.280
|.500
|SLG
|.453
|14
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|9
|23
|RBI
|28
|29/12
|K/BB
|32/10
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.57 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier (7-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.25 ERA in 83 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th.
