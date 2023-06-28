Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 93 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .262 with eight doubles, four home runs and 30 walks.
- Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 57.4% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 25.5% of those games.
- In 8.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.2% of his games this year, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.6%.
- He has scored in 42.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 8.5%.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|.243
|AVG
|.276
|.370
|OBP
|.366
|.297
|SLG
|.439
|2
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|13
|17/16
|K/BB
|25/14
|2
|SB
|3
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.57 team ERA that is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
- Javier gets the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.25), 21st in WHIP (1.120), and 37th in K/9 (8.3).
