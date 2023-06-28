The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Tommy Edman to the plate against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the clubs play on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals are sixth in MLB play with 106 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .423.

The Cardinals' .250 batting average ranks 15th in the majors.

St. Louis has the No. 12 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.6 runs per game (358 total runs).

The Cardinals' .325 on-base percentage ranks 11th in MLB.

The Cardinals strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals average baseball's fifth-highest WHIP (1.440).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Miles Mikolas makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 93 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Mikolas heads into the game with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Mikolas will look to last five or more innings for his ninth straight start. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 outings this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Nationals W 9-3 Away Jordan Montgomery MacKenzie Gore 6/21/2023 Nationals L 3-0 Away Miles Mikolas Trevor Williams 6/24/2023 Cubs L 9-1 Home Adam Wainwright Justin Steele 6/25/2023 Cubs W 7-5 Home Matthew Liberatore Marcus Stroman 6/27/2023 Astros W 4-2 Home Jordan Montgomery Framber Valdez 6/28/2023 Astros - Home Miles Mikolas Cristian Javier 6/29/2023 Astros - Home Adam Wainwright J.P. France 6/30/2023 Yankees - Home Adam Wainwright Luis Severino 7/1/2023 Yankees - Home Jack Flaherty Gerrit Cole 7/2/2023 Yankees - Home Jordan Montgomery - 7/3/2023 Marlins - Away Miles Mikolas Braxton Garrett

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.