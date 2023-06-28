Cristian Javier will take the mound for the Houston Astros against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -115 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Astros -105 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 8.5 runs for the game.

Cardinals vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have a 17-25 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 40.5% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, St. Louis has gone 17-25 (40.5%).

The Cardinals have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis has played in 77 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 37 times (37-38-2).

The Cardinals have gone 1-7-0 against the spread this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-22 18-23 15-15 18-29 24-33 9-11

