On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (batting .325 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Astros.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

  • Donovan is hitting .269 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 29 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 57th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.
  • Donovan has had a hit in 42 of 71 games this year (59.2%), including multiple hits 18 times (25.4%).
  • He has homered in 9.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 71), and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Donovan has picked up an RBI in 21.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 8.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 26 games this year (36.6%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 36
.268 AVG .269
.355 OBP .370
.382 SLG .387
8 XBH 6
3 HR 4
12 RBI 11
23/12 K/BB 18/17
2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.57).
  • Astros pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Javier makes the start for the Astros, his 16th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 3.25 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw 2 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.25 ERA ranks 17th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 21st, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 37th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.