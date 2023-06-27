Paul DeJong Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Astros - June 27
Paul DeJong -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Paul DeJong Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Paul DeJong At The Plate
- DeJong has seven doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .232.
- DeJong has gotten a hit in 29 of 51 games this season (56.9%), with at least two hits on 12 occasions (23.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's homered in 11 of them (21.6%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- DeJong has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.5%), including six games with more than one RBI (11.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 51 games this season, and more than once 5 times.
Paul DeJong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|31
|.197
|AVG
|.255
|.269
|OBP
|.317
|.380
|SLG
|.500
|5
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|7
|8
|RBI
|15
|23/5
|K/BB
|37/9
|1
|SB
|2
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks fifth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros' 3.56 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (84 total, 1.1 per game).
- Valdez (7-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He has a 2.27 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks second in ERA (2.27), fourth in WHIP (1.000), and 23rd in K/9 (9.5) among pitchers who qualify.
