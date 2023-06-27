The St. Louis Cardinals (32-45) are looking for Jordan Walker to prolong a 15-game hitting streak against the Houston Astros (42-36), on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The probable pitchers are Framber Valdez (7-5) for the Astros and Jordan Montgomery (4-7) for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Astros Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery (4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander went seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

The 30-year-old has a 3.69 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings over 15 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .261 to opposing batters.

Montgomery is trying for his fourth straight quality start.

Montgomery will look to build on a six-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 15 outings this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez (7-5) will take the mound for the Astros, his 16th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw eight innings against the New York Mets, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.27 ERA this season with 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.9 walks per nine across 15 games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Valdez has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 29-year-old's 2.27 ERA ranks second, 1.000 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

