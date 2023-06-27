The St. Louis Cardinals, including Brendan Donovan and his .463 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Tuesday, June 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .272 with seven doubles, seven home runs and 28 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 24th, and he is 116th in the league in slugging.

Donovan has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (42 of 70), with more than one hit 18 times (25.7%).

He has homered in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (seven of 70), and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 21.4% of his games this season, Donovan has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (8.6%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 37.1% of his games this season (26 of 70), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 36 .275 AVG .269 .358 OBP .370 .392 SLG .387 8 XBH 6 3 HR 4 12 RBI 11 23/11 K/BB 18/17 2 SB 2

Astros Pitching Rankings