Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (37-38) on Sunday, June 25 against the St. Louis Cardinals (31-45), who will answer with Matthew Liberatore. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 AM ET at London Stadium.

The Cubs are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Cardinals (+135). An 11.5-run total has been listed in the game.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (9-4, 2.28 ERA) vs Liberatore - STL (1-2, 6.12 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 37 times and won 22, or 59.5%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 5-5 (50%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The Cubs played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and won all of them.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given the Cardinals the worst odds of winning they have seen this season with a +135 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 20th 3rd Win NL Central +700 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.