Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take on the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman at London Stadium on Sunday at 10:10 AM ET.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -140, while the underdog Cardinals have +115 odds to win. The total for the matchup has been listed at 11.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, St. Louis has won three of its 10 games, or 30%, when it's the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 37 of its 75 games with a total.

In eight games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 1-7-0 against the spread.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-22 18-23 14-15 17-29 23-33 8-11

