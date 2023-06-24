Willson Contreras Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Cubs - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Willson Contreras -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, on June 24 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .207 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 15 of those games.
- Looking at the 67 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in six of them (9.0%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 31.3% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In five of those games (7.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (35.8%), including multiple runs in four games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|36
|.246
|AVG
|.172
|.328
|OBP
|.272
|.430
|SLG
|.305
|13
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|13
|28/13
|K/BB
|34/14
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 72 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 7-2 with a 2.71 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 73 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up a 2.71 ERA and 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to opposing batters.
