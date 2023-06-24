On Saturday, Paul Goldschmidt (.302 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, three walks and 10 RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

1:10 PM ET Stadium: London Stadium

Justin Steele TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with 82 hits and an OBP of .377, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .493.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 26th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 48 games this season (of 73 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (nine of 73), and 4% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 24 games this year (32.9%), with more than one RBI in 12 of them (16.4%).

He has scored in 47.9% of his games this season (35 of 73), with two or more runs 10 times (13.7%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 40 .293 AVG .282 .416 OBP .344 .512 SLG .479 15 XBH 18 6 HR 7 16 RBI 22 38/24 K/BB 33/16 5 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings